Barclays Analysts Give Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) a €62.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €62.00 ($63.27) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3 – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €66.00 ($67.35) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.00 ($76.53) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, July 1st. UBS Group set a €68.00 ($69.39) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €67.00 ($68.37) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €74.00 ($75.51) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

Get Henkel AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Stock Up 1.0 %

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA stock opened at €66.52 ($67.88) on Monday. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of €103.00 ($105.10) and a twelve month high of €129.65 ($132.30). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €61.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is €63.47.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals; electronics and industrials; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.