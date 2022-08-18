Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) Stock Holdings Lifted by Wrapmanager Inc.

Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its position in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 25.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,301 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Barclays were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Barclays by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,615,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,621,000 after purchasing an additional 3,745,946 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Barclays during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,165,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Barclays in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,132,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Barclays by 68.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,006,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,766,000 after purchasing an additional 816,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barclays during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,453,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Barclays stock opened at $8.29 on Thursday. Barclays PLC has a 52-week low of $6.88 and a 52-week high of $12.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.66 billion, a PE ratio of 5.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.43.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.2094 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a yield of 4%. Barclays’s payout ratio is currently 13.73%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BCS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Barclays from GBX 210 ($2.54) to GBX 230 ($2.78) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Barclays from GBX 190 ($2.30) to GBX 200 ($2.42) in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Barclays from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Barclays from GBX 170 ($2.05) to GBX 180 ($2.17) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Barclays from GBX 245 ($2.96) to GBX 240 ($2.90) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $227.14.

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

