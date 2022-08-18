Barclays Raises Lancashire (OTCMKTS:LCSHF) Price Target to GBX 528

Lancashire (OTCMKTS:LCSHF – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from GBX 487 ($5.88) to GBX 528 ($6.38) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

LCSHF has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Lancashire from GBX 434 ($5.24) to GBX 441 ($5.33) in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Lancashire from GBX 525 ($6.34) to GBX 550 ($6.65) in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Lancashire from GBX 815 ($9.85) to GBX 755 ($9.12) in a report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Lancashire from GBX 615 ($7.43) to GBX 620 ($7.49) in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Lancashire from GBX 752 ($9.09) to GBX 678 ($8.19) in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $595.33.

Lancashire Stock Performance

Lancashire stock opened at $5.25 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.36. Lancashire has a 52 week low of $4.40 and a 52 week high of $9.20.

About Lancashire

Lancashire Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London, Bermuda, and Australia. The company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Property and Casualty Insurance, Aviation, Energy, and Marine. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; and aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products.

