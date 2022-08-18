Bart Volkmer Sells 11,270 Shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Stock

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) insider Bart Volkmer sold 11,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.26, for a total value of $273,410.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 304,618 shares in the company, valued at $7,390,032.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

On Monday, July 11th, Bart Volkmer sold 11,000 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.53, for a total value of $247,830.00.

On Friday, June 10th, Bart Volkmer sold 11,000 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total value of $243,650.00.

Shares of DBX traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.01. 1,540,068 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,446,106. The company has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.98 and a beta of 0.84. Dropbox, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.07 and a fifty-two week high of $32.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.44 and its 200 day moving average is $22.39.

Dropbox ( NASDAQ:DBX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $572.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.27 million. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 94.26% and a net margin of 15.19%. Dropbox’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Dropbox from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in Dropbox by 0.6% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 10,767,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,011,000 after buying an additional 65,785 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its stake in Dropbox by 30.6% in the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 10,571,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,777,000 after buying an additional 2,476,021 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Dropbox by 16.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,580,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,089,000 after buying an additional 1,370,500 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Dropbox by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,884,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,956,000 after buying an additional 92,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Dropbox by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,361,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,968,000 after buying an additional 545,966 shares in the last quarter. 61.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers the following products: Dropbox Basic, Dropbox Plus, Dropbox Professional, and Dropbox Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, documents, and other files.

