Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 15.41% and a negative return on equity of 69.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Bath & Body Works Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of BBWI opened at $41.27 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.68. Bath & Body Works has a 52-week low of $25.75 and a 52-week high of $82.00. The firm has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.82.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

Bath & Body Works Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bath & Body Works

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bath & Body Works

In other Bath & Body Works news, insider Thomas E. Mazurek sold 16,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total value of $690,280.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,256.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. National Pension Service raised its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 103,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after acquiring an additional 13,166 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Bath & Body Works during the 2nd quarter worth $212,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Bath & Body Works by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Bath & Body Works by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,364,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,326,000 after buying an additional 484,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in Bath & Body Works by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 2,870 shares during the last quarter. 97.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BBWI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Bath & Body Works from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $63.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $82.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Bath & Body Works from $61.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. B. Riley lifted their price target on Bath & Body Works from $44.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Bath & Body Works from $54.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.62.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.