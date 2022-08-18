Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 15.41% and a negative return on equity of 69.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share.

Bath & Body Works Price Performance

NYSE:BBWI traded up $1.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $42.01. 53,703 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,021,993. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.82. Bath & Body Works has a 12-month low of $25.75 and a 12-month high of $82.00.

Bath & Body Works Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insiders Place Their Bets

Several brokerages have commented on BBWI. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Bath & Body Works from $61.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Evercore ISI downgraded Bath & Body Works from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Bath & Body Works in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.62.

In other news, insider Thomas E. Mazurek sold 16,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total transaction of $690,280.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $474,256.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bath & Body Works

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Pension Service raised its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 103,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,780,000 after acquiring an additional 13,166 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Bath & Body Works during the second quarter valued at $212,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,364,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,326,000 after buying an additional 484,674 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 2,870 shares in the last quarter. 97.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

