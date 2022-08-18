Battery Future Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BFAC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Battery Future Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BFAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a decrease of 8.3% from the July 15th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 77,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Battery Future Acquisition Stock Performance

NYSE BFAC opened at $9.98 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.94. Battery Future Acquisition has a one year low of $9.75 and a one year high of $10.41.

Institutional Trading of Battery Future Acquisition

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Battery Future Acquisition stock. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Battery Future Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BFAC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000. Karpus Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Battery Future Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.08% of the company’s stock.

Battery Future Acquisition Company Profile

Battery Future Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to search on industries spearheading the shift from fossil fuels to electrification, including companies in the battery value chain.

