Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) PT Set at €81.00 by UBS Group

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW – Get Rating) has been given a €81.00 ($82.65) target price by UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 2.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on BMW. Kepler Capital Markets set a €87.00 ($88.78) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €103.00 ($105.10) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays set a €95.00 ($96.94) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €95.00 ($96.94) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €100.00 ($102.04) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, July 7th.

Shares of BMW stock traded up €1.13 ($1.15) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching €79.25 ($80.87). The company had a trading volume of 882,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,050,000. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of €67.58 ($68.96) and a 1-year high of €100.42 ($102.47). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.62, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $47.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of €76.92 and a 200 day moving average of €79.77.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment is involved in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

