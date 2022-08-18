Bear Creek Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:BCEKF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Bear Creek Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:BCEKF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 45,000 shares, a decline of 10.2% from the July 15th total of 50,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on BCEKF shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Bear Creek Mining from C$3.20 to C$2.70 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Bear Creek Mining from C$5.10 to C$4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th.

Get Bear Creek Mining alerts:

Bear Creek Mining Price Performance

Shares of BCEKF opened at $0.62 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.79. Bear Creek Mining has a 1-year low of $0.49 and a 1-year high of $1.60.

Bear Creek Mining Company Profile

Bear Creek Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal properties in Peru. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. Its flagship property is the Corani property that consists of 13 mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 6,500 hectares located to the southeast of Cusco, Peru.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bear Creek Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bear Creek Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.