Beazley (LON:BEZ) PT Raised to GBX 740 at Barclays

Beazley (LON:BEZ – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from GBX 598 ($7.23) to GBX 740 ($8.94) in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

BEZ has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a GBX 575 ($6.95) price target on shares of Beazley in a report on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 715 ($8.64) price target on shares of Beazley in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 685 ($8.28) price objective on shares of Beazley in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Beazley in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 618.33 ($7.47).

Get Beazley alerts:

Beazley Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of BEZ stock opened at GBX 592 ($7.15) on Monday. Beazley has a 12 month low of GBX 365.31 ($4.41) and a 12 month high of GBX 611 ($7.38). The company has a quick ratio of 6.45, a current ratio of 8.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 513.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 468.04. The company has a market cap of £3.61 billion and a PE ratio of 2,368.00.

Beazley Company Profile

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Beazley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beazley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.