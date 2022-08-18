Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) EVP David Hickey Sells 475 Shares

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $125,875.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $882,715. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Becton, Dickinson and Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE BDX opened at $264.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $75.36 billion, a PE ratio of 45.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.59. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $231.46 and a one year high of $280.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $245.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $256.36.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 14.55%. Becton, Dickinson and’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.74 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 108.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,814,411 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,610,557,000 after acquiring an additional 13,965,418 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,487,340 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,513,633,000 after acquiring an additional 310,974 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,694,679 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,204,300,000 after acquiring an additional 828,789 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,705,205 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,195,105,000 after acquiring an additional 480,684 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 0.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,347,452 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,018,423,000 after buying an additional 34,821 shares during the period. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $278.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $277.63.

About Becton, Dickinson and

(Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.