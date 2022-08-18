Beldex Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $171.47 Million (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded 6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. Over the last seven days, Beldex has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar. Beldex has a market cap of $171.47 million and $1.32 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beldex coin can currently be bought for about $0.0577 or 0.00000246 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000013 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beldex Coin Profile

Beldex (BDX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,903,120,858 coins and its circulating supply is 2,973,120,858 coins. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @BeldexCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beldex’s official website is beldex.io. The official message board for Beldex is medium.com/beldex.

According to CryptoCompare, “BELDEX is a cryptocurrency ecosystem that has emerged with the sole purpose of resolving some of the key issues faced by the crypto world like privacy, liquidity, and usability. BELDEX coins cannot be traced back due to encryption. This is achieved by masking the sender and receiver addresses. With the usage of RingXT coin algorithm, BELDEX ensures “stealth” mode during the transactions. “

Buying and Selling Beldex

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

