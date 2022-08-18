Berenberg Bank Lowers Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) Price Target to €60.00

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from €67.00 ($68.37) to €60.00 ($61.22) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on KNRRY. UBS Group cut their price target on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft from €101.00 ($103.06) to €91.00 ($92.86) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Citigroup cut their price target on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft to €67.00 ($68.37) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft from €70.00 ($71.43) to €67.00 ($68.37) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft from €90.00 ($91.84) to €85.00 ($86.73) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.33.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

Shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft stock traded down $0.35 on Thursday, reaching $13.51. 545,061 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,860. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $13.25 and a 52 week high of $31.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.09.

About Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Rail Vehicle Systems and Commercial Vehicle Systems. It offers braking, entrance and HVAC systems; power electrics and control technology; digital solutions for optimization of rail traffic, couplers; signal systems; stationary and mobile testing equipment; wiper and wash systems; and sanitary systems for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

