bet-at-home.com (ETR:ACX) Shares Down 0.8%

bet-at-home.com AG (ETR:ACX – Get Rating) shares fell 0.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as €8.37 ($8.54) and last traded at €8.49 ($8.66). 7,941 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 24,378 shares. The stock had previously closed at €8.56 ($8.73).

bet-at-home.com Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is €10.56 and its 200 day moving average price is €13.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.58 million and a PE ratio of 4.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.17.

bet-at-home.com Company Profile

bet-at-home.com AG, through its subsidiaries, provides online gambling and sports betting services in Europe. It offers sports betting and live betting; online casinos; Vegas, an online gaming; online poker; and virtual football and basketball leagues, tennis, dog racing, and horse racing betting games.

