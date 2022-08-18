Bezoge Earth Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $80.56 Million (BEZOGE)

Bezoge Earth (BEZOGE) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. During the last week, Bezoge Earth has traded 49.5% higher against the US dollar. Bezoge Earth has a total market capitalization of $80.56 million and approximately $177,509.00 worth of Bezoge Earth was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bezoge Earth coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,317.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004290 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003833 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004287 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004315 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002193 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.23 or 0.00129634 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.02 or 0.00034382 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.87 or 0.00068057 BTC.

About Bezoge Earth

Bezoge Earth is a coin. Bezoge Earth’s official Twitter account is @bezoge.

Buying and Selling Bezoge Earth

According to CryptoCompare, “BEZOGE is a fair and deflationary token built on the ERC-20 network aiming to ensure a wide community to be part of the Bezoge Earth ecosystem. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bezoge Earth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bezoge Earth should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bezoge Earth using one of the exchanges listed above.

