BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Price Target Raised to GBX 2,490 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

BHP Group (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,440 ($29.48) to GBX 2,490 ($30.09) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Several other research analysts have also issued reports on BHP. Liberum Capital lowered shares of BHP Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,700 ($32.62) to GBX 2,400 ($29.00) in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,500 ($30.21) to GBX 2,200 ($26.58) in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,250 ($27.19) to GBX 2,200 ($26.58) in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of BHP Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $1,782.85.
Shares of BHP Group stock opened at $56.55 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.91 and a 200 day moving average of $64.65. BHP Group has a 1 year low of $47.35 and a 1 year high of $79.66.
BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.
