Binemon Hits Market Cap of $1.94 Million (BIN)

Binemon (BIN) traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 18th. Binemon has a market capitalization of $1.94 million and approximately $790,257.00 worth of Binemon was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Binemon has traded down 6.5% against the US dollar. One Binemon coin can currently be bought for about $0.0025 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004272 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001605 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002288 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $168.58 or 0.00720139 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Binemon Profile
Binemon’s total supply is 934,870,751 coins and its circulating supply is 784,870,751 coins. Binemon’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Binemon
