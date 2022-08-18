Biora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BIOR) Posts Earnings Results

Biora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BIOR – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.09, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Biora Therapeutics Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of BIOR traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.94. 1,007,063 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,778,949. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.72. Biora Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.56 and a 52 week high of $6.20. The stock has a market cap of $173.72 million, a P/E ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Biora Therapeutics from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th.

About Biora Therapeutics

Biora Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing oral biotherapeutics. The company's targeted therapeutics program uses an ingestible smart capsule for targeted delivery of therapeutics in the gastrointestinal (GI) tract to enhance the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases; and systemic therapeutics program uses an ingestible capsule for needle-free delivery of biotherapeutics directly into the intestinal mucosa for enhanced systemic uptake.

