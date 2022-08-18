Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Achieves Market Cap of $33.59 Million

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000770 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market cap of $33.59 million and $473,540.00 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded down 1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitcoin Diamond alerts:

Astar (ASTR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00003118 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001380 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002824 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00014047 BTC.

Trisolaris (TRI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00012711 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000038 BTC.

About Bitcoin Diamond

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinDiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is /r/Bitcoin-Diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is btcd.io.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond uses blockchain and cryptocurrency technology to provide the world’s unbanked and underserved people with a currency they can access, trust, and use. As a fast, secure digital currency, Bitcoin Diamond aims to free the trapped capital, intellect, and creativity of the world’s emerging population. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Diamond should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Diamond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.