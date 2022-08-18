Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Trading 6.7% Lower This Week

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 18th. Bitcoin Gold has a total market capitalization of $504.04 million and approximately $8.31 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be bought for approximately $28.78 or 0.00123018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Gold alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.73 or 0.00319443 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.95 or 0.00081022 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002070 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004200 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000223 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 19.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Profile

BTG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tend to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.