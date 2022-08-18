Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) Achieves Market Cap of $36,990.75

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded down 9.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. One Bitcoin Incognito coin can now be purchased for $0.0028 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Incognito has a total market cap of $36,990.75 and $16.00 worth of Bitcoin Incognito was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bitcoin Incognito has traded up 244% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Solaris (XLR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Beetlecoin (BEET) traded up 103.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000025 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Everlasting Parachain (ELP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000422 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About Bitcoin Incognito

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Incognito’s total supply is 13,031,736 coins. Bitcoin Incognito’s official Twitter account is @XBIncognito and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin Incognito is bitcoinincognito.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Incognito is /r/BitcoinIncognito and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Incognito

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Incognito is a cryptocurency services and payments platform. It provides the users with the tools to perform transactions using a P2P mechanism in order to achieve both security and anonymity. The XBI token is an open source PoS/PoW Xevan-based cryptocurrency. It features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Incognito directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Incognito should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Incognito using one of the exchanges listed above.

