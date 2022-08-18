Bitcoin Private (BTCP) Price Up 16.2% This Week

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 9.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. Bitcoin Private has a market cap of $4.49 million and approximately $1,674.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded up 16.2% against the dollar. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.94 or 0.00004002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $76.09 or 0.00324197 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.74 or 0.00122475 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.19 or 0.00081750 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002117 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000066 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000240 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 25% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000039 BTC.

About Bitcoin Private

Bitcoin Private (CRYPTO:BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL. BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

