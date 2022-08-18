BitcoinPoS (BPS) 1-Day Volume Reaches $37.00

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded down 9.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 18th. One BitcoinPoS coin can now be purchased for $0.0521 or 0.00000222 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BitcoinPoS has traded down 28.2% against the US dollar. BitcoinPoS has a total market cap of $299,228.18 and $37.00 worth of BitcoinPoS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0860 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000899 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000041 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded 24.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About BitcoinPoS

BitcoinPoS (BPS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. BitcoinPoS’s total supply is 5,950,131 coins and its circulating supply is 5,738,677 coins. The official website for BitcoinPoS is www.bitcoinpos.net. BitcoinPoS’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_PoS_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitcoinPoS’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoin_pos.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinPoS is a new peer-to-peer payment network that is powered by its users with no central authority or middlemen. BitcoinPoS is not a fork from Bitcoin Network! It's a scalable, fast, permissionless, decentralized cryptocurrency that requires no trusted third parties and no central bank. “

BitcoinPoS Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinPoS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinPoS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitcoinPoS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

