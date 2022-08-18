BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) Price Reaches $0.0013 on Top Exchanges

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 27.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 17th. BitGuild PLAT has a total market cap of $80,133.10 and $46,127.00 worth of BitGuild PLAT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BitGuild PLAT has traded up 27.8% against the US dollar. One BitGuild PLAT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000684 BTC.

Unidef (U) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00005498 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002107 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000271 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SPORT (SPORT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GAIA Everworld (GAIA) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000029 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT Coin Profile

BitGuild PLAT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BitGuild PLAT’s total supply is 9,096,679,264 coins and its circulating supply is 59,566,902 coins. The Reddit community for BitGuild PLAT is /r/BitGuild and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitGuild PLAT’s official Twitter account is @bitguildplat and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BitGuild PLAT is bitguild.io. BitGuild PLAT’s official message board is medium.com/the-notice-board.

BitGuild PLAT Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Platinum is a crypto-currency with security features, supporting high-speed transactions, minimum rate and 100% decentralized peer-to-peer transactions, offering anonymity through Masternodes hosted worldwide, where none central organization or entity controls the currency, ensuring the ability to store, send and receive coins anonymously and securely through the use of mobile and Desktop wallets both online and between-person with unique and minimal transaction fees. In order to promote greater adoption of international merchants, the Mobile and PLAT Shopping portfolios will be created, allowing users to send, receive and store through their smartphones, maintaining the shopping mall where they will open a large trading field and online shopping by also integrating partner payment and receipt platforms into DASHP and other partner cryptos, allowing all merchants to receive mobile payments continuously and instantly for their products and services. The PLAT mobile wallet will feature a monitoring system for your assets where you can track your PLAT balance and masternodes in real-time with automatic updates, monitoring your income and status of your masternodes at any time. This is the rebranded Dash Platinum coin. The rebranding was completed on the 03/09/19. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitGuild PLAT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitGuild PLAT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitGuild PLAT using one of the exchanges listed above.

