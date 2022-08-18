Bitsten Token Trading Up 18.4% This Week (BST)

Bitsten Token (BST) traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. Bitsten Token has a market capitalization of $86,316.35 and approximately $223,584.00 worth of Bitsten Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitsten Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0072 or 0.00000034 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Bitsten Token has traded 18.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bitsten Token alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,345.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $132.78 or 0.00568760 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $59.91 or 0.00256628 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001150 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004783 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00023230 BTC.

ICC (ICC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.

Bitsten Token Profile

Bitsten Token (CRYPTO:BST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Bitsten Token’s total supply is 12,408,272 coins and its circulating supply is 12,000,000 coins. Bitsten Token’s official website is token.bitsten.com. Bitsten Token’s official Twitter account is @blockstamp_info and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitsten Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BlockStamp is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the SHA256 algortihm. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitsten Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitsten Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitsten Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitsten Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitsten Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.