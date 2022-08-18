BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Reaches New 1-Year High at $77.20

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $77.20 and last traded at $73.72, with a volume of 58493 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $69.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BJ shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $69.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.20.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Trading Up 7.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ’s Wholesale Club ( NYSE:BJ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 77.13%. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Scott Kessler sold 2,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.27, for a total transaction of $128,073.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 124,481 shares in the company, valued at $7,502,469.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP William C. Werner sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total transaction of $1,290,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,361 shares in the company, valued at $2,411,278.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Scott Kessler sold 2,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.27, for a total transaction of $128,073.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 124,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,502,469.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,639 shares of company stock worth $2,981,849 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BJ. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 71.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the first quarter worth $35,000. 99.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, Wellsleyfarms.com, and Delivery.bjs.com as well as the mobile app.

Featured Stories

