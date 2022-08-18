BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 143,597 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 1,483,719 shares.The stock last traded at $69.11 and had previously closed at $69.11.

BJ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Citigroup boosted their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.20.

The stock has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

BJ’s Wholesale Club ( NYSE:BJ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 77.13%. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Scott Kessler sold 2,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.27, for a total transaction of $128,073.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 124,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,502,469.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Scott Kessler sold 2,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.27, for a total value of $128,073.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 124,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,502,469.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.58, for a total value of $998,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 93,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,231,688.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,639 shares of company stock worth $2,981,849 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BJ. City State Bank bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 71.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, Wellsleyfarms.com, and Delivery.bjs.com as well as the mobile app.

