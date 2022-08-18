BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.25-$0.27 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $524.00 million-$528.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $526.27 million. BlackLine also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.08-$0.10 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $145.00 to $112.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on BlackLine from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on BlackLine from $115.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on BlackLine from $105.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of BlackLine from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $96.89.

Get BlackLine alerts:

BlackLine Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BL opened at $74.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.45 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.67. BlackLine has a fifty-two week low of $49.66 and a fifty-two week high of $135.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.46, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 3.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

BlackLine ( NASDAQ:BL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $128.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.54 million. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 15.09% and a negative return on equity of 22.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that BlackLine will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.70, for a total value of $36,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,660,531.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 2,592 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.77, for a total value of $186,027.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 38,391 shares in the company, valued at $2,755,322.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.70, for a total value of $36,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 49,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,660,531.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,092 shares of company stock worth $287,268 in the last three months. Insiders own 9.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackLine

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BL. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in BlackLine by 43.1% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of BlackLine by 12.1% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,069 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in BlackLine by 20.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,687 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in BlackLine during the first quarter worth about $319,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackLine by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,251 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the period.

About BlackLine

(Get Rating)

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackLine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackLine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.