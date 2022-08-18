BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.08-$0.10 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $133.00 million-$135.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $135.38 million. BlackLine also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.25-$0.27 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on BL. StockNews.com upgraded BlackLine from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Bank of America cut BlackLine from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on BlackLine from $115.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on BlackLine from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on BlackLine from $145.00 to $112.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $96.89.

BlackLine Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:BL traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $73.80. 787,929 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 680,046. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.20 and a 200 day moving average of $70.67. BlackLine has a twelve month low of $49.66 and a twelve month high of $135.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.99 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.46, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 3.57.

Insider Activity at BlackLine

BlackLine ( NASDAQ:BL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 22.04% and a negative net margin of 15.09%. The company had revenue of $128.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that BlackLine will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.42, for a total value of $31,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,157,765.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 2,592 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.77, for a total value of $186,027.84. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 38,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,755,322.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.42, for a total value of $31,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,589 shares in the company, valued at $3,157,765.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,092 shares of company stock valued at $287,268 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of BlackLine

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BL. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackLine by 14.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,251 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackLine by 10.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,764 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackLine by 54.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,627 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,096,000 after buying an additional 10,141 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of BlackLine by 1.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,983 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,246,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of BlackLine by 8.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the last quarter.

BlackLine Company Profile

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

Featured Articles

