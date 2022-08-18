Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $8.92

Shares of Blackline Safety Corp. (CVE:BLN – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$8.92 and traded as low as C$8.92. Blackline Safety shares last traded at C$8.92, with a volume of 15,300 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on BLN. Raymond James lowered their price target on Blackline Safety from C$11.50 to C$10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Blackline Safety from C$7.50 to C$6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Pi Financial lowered their price target on Blackline Safety from C$11.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th.

Blackline Safety Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$484.79 million and a PE ratio of -42.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$8.92 and a 200-day moving average price of C$8.92.

Insider Transactions at Blackline Safety

Blackline Safety ( CVE:BLN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 14th. The company reported C($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.18) by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$16.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$18.11 million. Research analysts expect that Blackline Safety Corp. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Cody Slater purchased 12,000 shares of Blackline Safety stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$4.28 per share, for a total transaction of C$51,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,484,190 shares in the company, valued at C$6,352,333.20. In related news, insider DAK Capital Inc. purchased 10,000 shares of Blackline Safety stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$4.29 per share, for a total transaction of C$42,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,619,064 shares in the company, valued at C$54,072,689.24. Also, Director Cody Slater purchased 12,000 shares of Blackline Safety stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$4.28 per share, with a total value of C$51,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,484,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,352,333.20. Insiders bought a total of 29,300 shares of company stock worth $124,995 over the last three months.

About Blackline Safety

Blackline Safety Corp., a global connected safety technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers connected safety devices, including G7c, a safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety wearable for remote locations; G7 EXO, a cloud connected area monitor; G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices; standard cartridge for lone worker monitoring; diffusion cartridge for gas detection; pump cartridge for confined space entry and leak check gas detection services; and cloud-connected sensors that helps to customize gas detectors at work environments, as well as automated industrial contact tracing solutions.

