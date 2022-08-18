BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) Position Increased by Karpus Management Inc.

Karpus Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE – Get Rating) by 35.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 864,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 228,355 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust were worth $9,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,098,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,377,000 after buying an additional 117,075 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 968,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,796,000 after purchasing an additional 88,776 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 492,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,995,000 after purchasing an additional 144,684 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 204.6% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 384,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,351,000 after purchasing an additional 258,419 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 329,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,010,000 after purchasing an additional 16,215 shares during the period.

Get BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust alerts:

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Trading Up 0.1 %

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.38. The stock had a trading volume of 204 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,891. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.68. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a twelve month low of $9.56 and a twelve month high of $12.61.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Announces Dividend

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.