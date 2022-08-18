BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT) Holdings Decreased by Cumberland Partners Ltd

Cumberland Partners Ltd cut its position in shares of BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT – Get Rating) by 26.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,500 shares during the quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd owned 0.05% of BlackRock Income Trust worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of BlackRock Income Trust by 182.4% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 40,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 25,900 shares during the period. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Income Trust during the first quarter valued at $154,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Income Trust by 46.4% during the first quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 314,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 99,488 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock Income Trust by 3.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 146,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 4,964 shares during the period. Finally, TrueWealth Advisors LLC grew its position in BlackRock Income Trust by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 148,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 4,995 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.78% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Income Trust Price Performance

BKT opened at $4.67 on Thursday. BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.33 and a fifty-two week high of $6.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.81.

BlackRock Income Trust Announces Dividend

BlackRock Income Trust Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0294 per share. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th.

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It invests in securities such as U.S.

