BlitzPick (XBP) Price Hits $0.0003 on Major Exchanges

BlitzPick (XBP) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 17th. One BlitzPick coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BlitzPick has a total market cap of $99,967.38 and $182.00 worth of BlitzPick was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BlitzPick has traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Astar (ASTR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00003119 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000752 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000238 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001453 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002700 BTC.

Trisolaris (TRI) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00013410 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 38% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00012113 BTC.

About BlitzPick

BlitzPick (CRYPTO:XBP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. BlitzPick’s total supply is 950,873,123 coins and its circulating supply is 382,751,935 coins. BlitzPick’s official Twitter account is @blitzpredict.

BlitzPick Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Black Pearl Coin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the X13 algorithm. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlitzPick directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlitzPick should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BlitzPick using one of the exchanges listed above.

