blockbank Hits Market Cap of $636,217.62 (BBANK)

blockbank (BBANK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 18th. One blockbank coin can currently be bought for $0.0079 or 0.00000033 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, blockbank has traded down 13% against the dollar. blockbank has a total market cap of $636,217.62 and approximately $34,510.00 worth of blockbank was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

blockbank Profile

blockbank (BBANK) is a coin. blockbank’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,947,318 coins. blockbank’s official Twitter account is @BLOCKBANKapp.

blockbank Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BlockBank is designed to close the gap between existing DeFi opportunities and banking by providing users with a layer of security, improved usability, and AI-enhanced risk management through a neobanking experience. The BlockBank platform is made for professional traders and new retail market participants looking to set their personal risk tolerance levels, receive AI-based advice on trading strategies, access modern banking services, and earn a better annual percentage yield (APY) when compared to traditional banking services. BlockBank users hold their blockchain assets in a non-custodial, cross-chain, cryptocurrency wallet with a built-in fiat gateway BBANK allows users to gain access to the credit card rewards program, use advanced AI assistant, increase their APY % and earn interest on their tokens by staking BBANK in their non-custodial BlockBank cryptocurrency wallet. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as blockbank directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire blockbank should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy blockbank using one of the exchanges listed above.

