BLOCKv (VEE) Price Hits $0.0017 on Major Exchanges

BLOCKv (VEE) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. One BLOCKv coin can currently be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BLOCKv has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar. BLOCKv has a market cap of $5.99 million and approximately $3,915.00 worth of BLOCKv was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23,375.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004280 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003821 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004276 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004305 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002187 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.25 or 0.00129394 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00034219 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.05 or 0.00068681 BTC.
About BLOCKv
VEE is a coin. It launched on November 23rd, 2017. BLOCKv’s total supply is 3,646,271,241 coins and its circulating supply is 3,471,554,078 coins. The Reddit community for BLOCKv is /r/blockv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BLOCKv’s official message board is medium.com/@blockv_io. BLOCKv’s official Twitter account is @blockv_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BLOCKv is blockv.io.
Buying and Selling BLOCKv
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLOCKv directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BLOCKv should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BLOCKv using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
