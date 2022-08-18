Blockzero Labs Price Down 1.2% Over Last Week (XIO)

Blockzero Labs (XIO) traded down 4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. During the last seven days, Blockzero Labs has traded down 1.2% against the dollar. One Blockzero Labs coin can now be bought for about $0.0264 or 0.00000113 BTC on popular exchanges. Blockzero Labs has a market capitalization of $965,412.06 and $3,724.00 worth of Blockzero Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23,440.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004266 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004264 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003792 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004288 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002181 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.21 or 0.00128866 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00034458 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.54 or 0.00070559 BTC.

Blockzero Labs Coin Profile

Blockzero Labs (CRYPTO:XIO) is a coin. Blockzero Labs’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,592,410 coins. Blockzero Labs’ official Twitter account is @xio_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Blockzero Labs is https://reddit.com/r/XIO_Network.

Buying and Selling Blockzero Labs

According to CryptoCompare, “XIO is an alternative crowdfunding and growth system for early-stage blockchain startups. Citizens of the Network can stake cryptocurrency projects to earn exclusive token rewards. XIO (XIO) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockzero Labs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockzero Labs should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blockzero Labs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

