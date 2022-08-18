Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL) Major Shareholder Blue Pool Capital Ltd Sells 355,000 Shares

Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Get Rating) major shareholder Blue Pool Capital Ltd sold 355,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.74, for a total transaction of $4,522,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,617,043 shares in the company, valued at $568,421,127.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Blue Pool Capital Ltd also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 12th, Blue Pool Capital Ltd sold 264,900 shares of Blue Owl Capital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.97, for a total transaction of $3,435,753.00.

On Wednesday, August 10th, Blue Pool Capital Ltd sold 505,300 shares of Blue Owl Capital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total transaction of $6,427,416.00.

On Monday, August 8th, Blue Pool Capital Ltd sold 294,000 shares of Blue Owl Capital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total transaction of $3,698,520.00.

On Wednesday, August 3rd, Blue Pool Capital Ltd sold 202,018 shares of Blue Owl Capital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.49, for a total transaction of $2,321,186.82.

On Monday, August 1st, Blue Pool Capital Ltd sold 120,298 shares of Blue Owl Capital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total transaction of $1,362,976.34.

On Thursday, July 28th, Blue Pool Capital Ltd sold 223,800 shares of Blue Owl Capital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total transaction of $2,511,036.00.

On Tuesday, July 26th, Blue Pool Capital Ltd sold 60,400 shares of Blue Owl Capital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total transaction of $643,864.00.

Shares of NYSE:OWL traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,869,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,841,210. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.96. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a one year low of $9.52 and a one year high of $17.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th. This is a positive change from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Blue Owl Capital’s payout ratio is -200.00%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on OWL shares. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $13.75 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.31.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OWL. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Steph & Co. bought a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the first quarter worth about $61,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the second quarter worth about $63,000. ACG Wealth bought a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the second quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 57.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,086 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.96% of the company’s stock.

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. It offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer a holistic platform to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. The company provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; GP capital solutions products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority equity investments, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority investments to large private capital managers; and real estate products that focuses on structuring sale-leaseback transactions, which includes triple net leases.

