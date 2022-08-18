Blue River Resources (CVE:BXR) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.01

Blue River Resources Ltd. (CVE:BXR – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 10100 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
Blue River Resources Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of C$3.53 million and a P/E ratio of -7.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.02 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.02.
About Blue River Resources
Blue River Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds 100% interests in Castle copper project covering an area of 335 hectares located in British Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
See Also
