bluebird bio Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:BLUE)

bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders bought 15,392 call options on the company. This is an increase of 317% compared to the typical daily volume of 3,687 call options.
bluebird bio Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:BLUE traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.96. The company had a trading volume of 765,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,400,555. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.73. The company has a market capitalization of $459.64 million, a PE ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.29. bluebird bio has a one year low of $2.87 and a one year high of $25.39.
bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.31) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.47 million. bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 2,141.34% and a negative return on equity of 130.19%. Research analysts expect that bluebird bio will post -4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Trading of bluebird bio
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in bluebird bio during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in bluebird bio during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in bluebird bio by 82.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,486 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,847 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in bluebird bio during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in bluebird bio during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 96.38% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
BLUE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of bluebird bio from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays upgraded shares of bluebird bio from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of bluebird bio to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, bluebird bio presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.67.
About bluebird bio
bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include betibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia; lovotibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); and elivaldogene autotemcel to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on bluebird bio (BLUE)
- Starbucks Stock, Is Brand Loyalty Enough Reason to Buy
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Pops, Will Costco Be Next?
- Why Blue-Chip Tech Like Cisco Systems Is Rebounding
- Why Micron Stock Could Be About To Breakout
- Which Semiconductor Stocks Are Ready For Big Price Moves?
Receive News & Ratings for bluebird bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bluebird bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.