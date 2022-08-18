bluebird bio Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:BLUE)

bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders bought 15,392 call options on the company. This is an increase of 317% compared to the typical daily volume of 3,687 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLUE traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.96. The company had a trading volume of 765,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,400,555. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.73. The company has a market capitalization of $459.64 million, a PE ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.29. bluebird bio has a one year low of $2.87 and a one year high of $25.39.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.31) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.47 million. bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 2,141.34% and a negative return on equity of 130.19%. Research analysts expect that bluebird bio will post -4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other bluebird bio news, CEO Andrew Obenshain sold 21,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.39, for a total value of $95,723.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 247,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,905.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, CEO Andrew Obenshain sold 21,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.39, for a total value of $95,723.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 247,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,084,905.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Jason Cole sold 7,448 shares of bluebird bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.39, for a total transaction of $32,696.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 203,740 shares in the company, valued at $894,418.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,364 shares of company stock valued at $146,664. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in bluebird bio during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in bluebird bio during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in bluebird bio by 82.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,486 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,847 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in bluebird bio during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in bluebird bio during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 96.38% of the company’s stock.

BLUE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of bluebird bio from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays upgraded shares of bluebird bio from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of bluebird bio to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, bluebird bio presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.67.

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include betibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia; lovotibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); and elivaldogene autotemcel to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

