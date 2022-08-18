Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Given New $57.00 Price Target at SVB Leerink

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at SVB Leerink from $65.00 to $57.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s target price points to a potential downside of 6.82% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $93.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $92.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $152.00 price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Monday, June 27th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.27.

Blueprint Medicines Stock Performance

Shares of BPMC stock opened at $61.17 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.14. Blueprint Medicines has a twelve month low of $43.46 and a twelve month high of $117.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

Blueprint Medicines ( NASDAQ:BPMC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($2.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.23) by ($0.45). Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 45.89% and a negative net margin of 304.41%. The firm had revenue of $36.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.86) earnings per share. Blueprint Medicines’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Blueprint Medicines will post -9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Blueprint Medicines news, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.07, for a total value of $700,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 183,243 shares in the company, valued at $12,839,837.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Percy H. Carter sold 1,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.76, for a total value of $114,022.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,714,215.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.07, for a total value of $700,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 183,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,839,837.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,408 shares of company stock worth $965,822 in the last 90 days. 3.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Blueprint Medicines

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BPMC. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Blueprint Medicines during the 1st quarter worth about $761,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the first quarter valued at approximately $570,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,500,745 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $160,745,000 after purchasing an additional 106,541 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in Blueprint Medicines by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 352,243 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,728,000 after purchasing an additional 39,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,066,612 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $114,245,000 after buying an additional 135,596 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.69% of the company’s stock.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.

See Also

