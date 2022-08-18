BMO Capital Markets Trims Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO) Target Price to $17.00

Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SNPO. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Snap One from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Snap One from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Snap One from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $20.25.

Snap One Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of Snap One stock opened at $11.30 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $857.42 million and a P/E ratio of -24.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.92. Snap One has a 12-month low of $8.90 and a 12-month high of $24.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

Snap One ( NASDAQ:SNPO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $296.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.65 million. Snap One had a positive return on equity of 4.46% and a negative net margin of 2.97%. Equities analysts expect that Snap One will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jefferson Dungan acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.25 per share, for a total transaction of $102,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jefferson Dungan acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.25 per share, for a total transaction of $102,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John H. Heyman acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.90 per share, with a total value of $54,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,567,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,086,611.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNPO. Summit Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap One in the fourth quarter valued at $9,971,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Snap One by 29.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 895,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,206,000 after buying an additional 204,692 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Snap One by 20.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 900,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,283,000 after buying an additional 154,841 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap One in the second quarter valued at $475,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Snap One by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 154,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after buying an additional 34,993 shares in the last quarter. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Snap One

Snap One Holdings Corp. provides smart living solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers end-to-end product and software ecosystem and technology-enabled workflow solutions. It also provides connected products, including networking, control and lighting, surveillance, and power products; entertainment products for indoor and outdoor solutions, such as media distribution products, as well as audio and video products; and infrastructure products, which include structured wiring and cable products, racks, and mounts.

