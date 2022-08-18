BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF (TSE:ZRE) Trading 0.2% Higher

Shares of BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF (TSE:ZRE – Get Rating) traded up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$24.39 and last traded at C$24.38. 9,309 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 27,834 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$24.32.

BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$23.18 and a 200-day moving average price of C$25.53.

BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 3rd were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 27th.

