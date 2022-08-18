Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-three ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2,550.53.

BKNG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Booking from $2,560.00 to $3,000.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays lowered their target price on Booking from $2,390.00 to $2,270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Booking from $2,820.00 to $2,100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on Booking from $2,750.00 to $2,300.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $2,129.65 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $84.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.78, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Booking has a 1 year low of $1,669.34 and a 1 year high of $2,715.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,893.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,127.38.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $19.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.93 by $1.15. Booking had a return on equity of 62.69% and a net margin of 10.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.55) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Booking will post 96.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,126.07, for a total value of $1,594,552.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,565 shares in the company, valued at $101,126,519.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.13, for a total value of $300,019.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,269 shares in the company, valued at $12,538,814.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,126.07, for a total value of $1,594,552.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,565 shares in the company, valued at $101,126,519.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,520 shares of company stock worth $3,177,212. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BKNG. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at $1,013,778,000. Public Investment Fund purchased a new position in Booking in the second quarter valued at $373,371,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Booking by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 466,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,119,301,000 after buying an additional 166,288 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Booking by 320.1% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 181,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $426,486,000 after buying an additional 138,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Booking by 3,557.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 142,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $333,870,000 after buying an additional 138,279 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

