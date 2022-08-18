Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Purchased by Kingfisher Capital LLC

Kingfisher Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $2,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Booking by 5.0% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 167 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 162.3% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Charter Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the first quarter worth $503,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 250.0% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 49 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 0.3% in the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 24,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,148,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 89.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Booking Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ BKNG traded up $4.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2,134.47. 4,054 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 400,126. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,669.34 and a 1-year high of $2,715.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,893.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,127.38. The company has a market cap of $84.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $19.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $17.93 by $1.15. Booking had a return on equity of 62.69% and a net margin of 10.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.55) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 96.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,000.20, for a total value of $400,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,639,663. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,126.07, for a total value of $1,594,552.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,126,519.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,000.20, for a total value of $400,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,639,663. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,520 shares of company stock valued at $3,177,212 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BKNG. Truist Financial cut their price target on Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Atlantic Securities lowered their price objective on Booking to $2,100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Booking from $2,560.00 to $3,000.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,435.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,550.53.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

