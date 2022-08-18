Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by Trek Financial LLC

Trek Financial LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 208 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 24 shares during the period. Trek Financial LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Booking during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,013,778,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Booking by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 466,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,119,301,000 after purchasing an additional 166,288 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Booking by 320.1% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 181,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $426,486,000 after purchasing an additional 138,379 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Booking during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, swisspartners Ltd. grew its stake in Booking by 20,814.5% during the 1st quarter. swisspartners Ltd. now owns 80,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 80,136 shares during the last quarter. 89.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,102.00, for a total transaction of $630,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,546,838. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,102.00, for a total transaction of $630,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,969 shares in the company, valued at $12,546,838. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Paulo Pisano sold 120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,100.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,306,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,520 shares of company stock valued at $3,177,212 over the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Booking Price Performance

Several research firms have weighed in on BKNG. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Booking from $2,820.00 to $2,100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Citigroup upped their target price on Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Booking from $2,560.00 to $3,000.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on Booking from $2,750.00 to $2,300.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,550.53.

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $2,129.65 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,893.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,127.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $84.57 billion, a PE ratio of 56.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.25. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1,669.34 and a one year high of $2,715.66.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $19.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $17.93 by $1.15. Booking had a return on equity of 62.69% and a net margin of 10.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.55) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 96.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

