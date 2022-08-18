Bradford L. Brooks Purchases 7,248 Shares of ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC) Stock

ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC – Get Rating) Director Bradford L. Brooks purchased 7,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.09 per share, with a total value of $22,396.32. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,720. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

ARC Document Solutions Price Performance

ARC Document Solutions stock opened at $3.09 on Thursday. ARC Document Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $2.36 and a one year high of $4.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.87 million, a P/E ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.29.

ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. ARC Document Solutions had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 3.85%.

ARC Document Solutions Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ARC Document Solutions

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. ARC Document Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 76.93%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARC. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in ARC Document Solutions by 64.7% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,057,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,124,000 after buying an additional 415,219 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in ARC Document Solutions during the first quarter valued at $1,544,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in ARC Document Solutions by 302.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 260,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 195,777 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in ARC Document Solutions by 11.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,259,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,909,000 after purchasing an additional 129,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in ARC Document Solutions by 13.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 904,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,529,000 after purchasing an additional 105,270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet raised ARC Document Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

About ARC Document Solutions

ARC Document Solutions, Inc, a digital printing company, provides digital printing and document-related services in the United States. It provides managed print services, that places, manages, and optimizes print and imaging equipment in customers' offices, job sites, and other facilities; and cloud-based document management software and other digital hosting services.

Featured Articles

