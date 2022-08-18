Bradford L. Brooks Purchases 7,248 Shares of ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC) Stock

ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC – Get Rating) Director Bradford L. Brooks purchased 7,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.09 per share, with a total value of $22,396.32. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,720. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
ARC Document Solutions Price Performance
ARC Document Solutions stock opened at $3.09 on Thursday. ARC Document Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $2.36 and a one year high of $4.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.87 million, a P/E ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.29.
ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. ARC Document Solutions had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 3.85%.
ARC Document Solutions Dividend Announcement
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ARC Document Solutions
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARC. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in ARC Document Solutions by 64.7% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,057,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,124,000 after buying an additional 415,219 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in ARC Document Solutions during the first quarter valued at $1,544,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in ARC Document Solutions by 302.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 260,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 195,777 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in ARC Document Solutions by 11.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,259,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,909,000 after purchasing an additional 129,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in ARC Document Solutions by 13.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 904,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,529,000 after purchasing an additional 105,270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.62% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, TheStreet raised ARC Document Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd.
About ARC Document Solutions
ARC Document Solutions, Inc, a digital printing company, provides digital printing and document-related services in the United States. It provides managed print services, that places, manages, and optimizes print and imaging equipment in customers' offices, job sites, and other facilities; and cloud-based document management software and other digital hosting services.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ARC Document Solutions (ARC)
- Which Semiconductor Stocks Are Ready For Big Price Moves?
- Miners Advance On Earnings Despite Broader Economic Challenges
- Lowe’s Stands Out Amid Q2 Retail Reports
- Agilent Technologies Proves Its Worth VS Illumina
- Target’s Results Cap Upside Potential For Retail Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for ARC Document Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARC Document Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.