Brandes Investment Partners LP Acquires 7,857 Shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its holdings in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC) by 29.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,423 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,857 shares during the quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Open Text were worth $1,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OTEX. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Open Text during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Open Text in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Open Text by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,586 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Open Text by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 46,407 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,205,000 after buying an additional 3,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Open Text by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,353,094 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $254,160,000 after acquiring an additional 592,761 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Open Text alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Open Text from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 5th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Open Text from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Open Text from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Open Text from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, National Bankshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Open Text in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

Open Text Price Performance

Open Text Increases Dividend

OTEX stock opened at $39.30 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.80. Open Text Co. has a 12-month low of $35.04 and a 12-month high of $55.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.243 per share. This is a positive change from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.27%.

Open Text Profile

(Get Rating)

Open Text Corporation engages in the designs, develops, markets, and sells information management software and solutions. It offers content services; business network that manages data within the organization and outside the firewall; security and protection solutions for defending against cyber threats, and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; digital investigation and forensic security solutions; OpenText security solutions to address information cyber resilience needs; Carbonite and Webroot products; and OpenText Information Management software platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Open Text Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Text and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.