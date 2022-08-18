Brandes Investment Partners LP Boosts Holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 203,637 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,458 shares during the quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP owned about 0.08% of Loews worth $13,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in L. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Loews by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Loews by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 120,942 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,986,000 after buying an additional 16,117 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of Loews by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 12,053 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Loews by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,231 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,251,000 after acquiring an additional 20,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Loews by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 94,683 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,501,000 after purchasing an additional 10,774 shares during the period. 61.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Loews alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on L shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Loews from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Loews from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st.

Loews Price Performance

Loews Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE L opened at $58.47 on Thursday. Loews Co. has a 52 week low of $51.35 and a 52 week high of $68.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.33.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.80%.

Insider Transactions at Loews

In other news, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 6,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total transaction of $394,015.05. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,761,902. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total value of $56,821.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,937.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 6,123 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total value of $394,015.05. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,761,902. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 433,961 shares of company stock worth $27,850,985 over the last quarter. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Loews Profile

(Get Rating)

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding L? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.