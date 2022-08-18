Brandes Investment Partners LP Cuts Stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Brandes Investment Partners LP trimmed its stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,847 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 936 shares during the quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $420,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 9,948,908 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $215,792,000 after buying an additional 2,670,315 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 9,285,948 shares of the bank’s stock worth $604,237,000 after buying an additional 805,691 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,050,576 shares of the bank’s stock worth $523,851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118,665 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 1,108.6% during the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 7,387,960 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $480,732,000 after acquiring an additional 6,776,659 shares during the period. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 2.9% in the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 6,062,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $371,826,000 after acquiring an additional 171,869 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HDB stock opened at $64.61 on Thursday. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12 month low of $50.61 and a 12 month high of $79.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $118.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.54.

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, July 16th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.66. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 22.96% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. Equities analysts predict that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a $0.5805 dividend. This is an increase from HDFC Bank’s previous annual dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. HDFC Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.31%.

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers; as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits, and sweep-in facilities.

