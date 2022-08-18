Brandes Investment Partners LP Decreases Stock Position in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Brandes Investment Partners LP decreased its holdings in shares of Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) by 28.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 98,786 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 40,009 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP owned approximately 0.08% of Westlake worth $12,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Westlake during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Westlake by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 39,890 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,875,000 after buying an additional 3,666 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Westlake in the 4th quarter worth approximately $619,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Westlake by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,627 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Westlake by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,720 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 14,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.47, for a total value of $1,867,863.69. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,780 shares in the company, valued at $1,525,156.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Westlake Price Performance

WLK has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Westlake from $140.00 to $153.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Westlake from $114.00 to $106.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Westlake from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America decreased their price target on Westlake from $167.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Westlake from $117.00 to $92.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.75.

Shares of NYSE WLK opened at $105.94 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $98.97 and a 200 day moving average of $113.12. Westlake Co. has a one year low of $79.88 and a one year high of $141.19. The firm has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a PE ratio of 4.79, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Westlake Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.357 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th. This is a positive change from Westlake’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.38%.

Westlake Profile

Westlake Corporation manufactures and supplies petrochemicals, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance and Essential Materials; and Housing and Infrastructure Products. The Performance and Essential Materials segment manufactures and markets polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, PVC, VCM, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, and chlorinated derivative products.

Further Reading

